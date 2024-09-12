Govt may cut petrol and diesel prices if global prices remain low: Petroleum Secretary

  • Petrol and diesel prices in India may drop if global oil prices stay low. India seeks increased output from OPEC and Russia amidst rising fuel demand.

Riya R Alex
Updated12 Sep 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Government may cut petrol and diesel prices.
Government may cut petrol and diesel prices.(AFP)

Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Pankaj Jain, said on Thursday that oil companies will consider cutting fuel prices if crude oil remains low for an extended period.

With the rise in fuel demand, India wants increased output from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), its allies, and Russia, the Oil Secretary added. India imports most of its oil from Russia, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia. According to a report by Reuters, India is the world's third-largest oil importer and imports over 80% of its oil from abroad.

Also Read | Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are up by 1.07%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Global crude oil prices

International crude oil prices hit a 33-month low on Tuesday, September 10. The benchmark crude futures sank below $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021. This came after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) cut the global oil demand forecast for 2024 and 2025.

Also Read | Drop in oil price may act as a tailwind for IndiGo

OPEC in its monthly report on Tuesday stated that the oil demand in the world will rise by 2.03 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, slightly lower from last month's forecast for growth of 2.11 million bpd. Oil prices declined due to low global demand and expectations of oil oversupply with the Libya deal and group output. The report also said that the output fell in August due to unrest in Libya.

 

Also Read | Govt slashes windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹1,850/tonne

In the case of India, the state-run oil companies had previously cut oil prices by 2 per litre in March ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections date.

Windfall taxes

The Oil Ministry in also in talks with the Department of Revenue to make a decision on windfall taxes.The windfall tax was introduced in July 2022 and is revised in 15 days on the basis of international crude oil prices. This tax aims to control the extra profits of companies. Currently, windfall tax is managed the Department of Revenue.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryGovt may cut petrol and diesel prices if global prices remain low: Petroleum Secretary

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.75 (2.53%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.40
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.35 (1.16%)

    Indus Towers

    433.20
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    5.1 (1.19%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.40
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.1 (0.91%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Engineers India

    227.85
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    18.25 (8.71%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    186.65 (7.14%)

    Sundaram Finance

    4,900.00
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    274.4 (5.93%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions

    729.00
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    39.3 (5.7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue