Public procurements may come with startup quotas

"This is a terrific and positive shift in procurement thinking if it goes through," said Pranav Pai, managing partner at 3one4 Capital, a homegrown venture capital firm. "The largest economies like the US and China built their Indigenous manufacturing and technological competencies by channelling hundreds of billions of dollars into research, grants, and procurement support programmes such as DARPA and SASTIND. If India is able to replicate such initiatives programmatically, this can lead to a seismic transformation of Indian competencies - from energy and defence to chemicals and software - over the next decade," Pai added.