Govt pauses Adani plan to move Mumbai international flights, gives airlines more time

Abhishek Law
4 min read6 Oct 2026, 08:46 PM IST
logo
Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) had proposed that 46 airlines move 265 of their 770 weekly international flights to Navi Mumbai Airport starting 25 October.
Summary
Following airline resistance over peak-season disruptions, the operator must now build a mutually agreed flight relocation framework for Navi Mumbai.

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has put on hold Adani-owned Mumbai city airport’s plan to shift a third of international flights to the new facility outside the city. The pause gives airlines and the operator more time to reach a consensus on managing traffic when the existing terminal undergoes rebuilding next year.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd and the Airports Authority of India, had proposed that 46 airlines move 265 of their 770 weekly international flights to Navi Mumbai Airport starting 25 October. Although most airlines disagreed, they were given until 4 pm on 6 October to submit the list of flights to be moved to the second Adani-owned airport.

Also Read | Govt scrambles to resolve Mumbai airport Terminal-1 shift

"The stakeholder concerns and the final agreed solution will have to be submitted along with Adani Airport's request to the ministry of civil aviation for approval of its major development plan (MDP) for the redevelopment of Terminal 1," one of these executives told Mint. The MDP is still awaiting ministry approval.

The ministry has asked Adani Airport, a part of Adani Enterprises Ltd, to meet again with all parties involved and create a transition plan that everyone agrees on, according to the second executive. Adani Airport must revert to the ministry with a plan approved by all parties, including airlines, after 13 October.

A notice from the office of Mumbai airport's chief airport officer, seen by Mint, said the meeting would talk about the "next steps" following Tuesday's meeting.

The ministry also told the operator to get the required official approvals before starting the redevelopment or moving any flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), about 50 km away, the second person said. Both airports are managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL).

Adani Airport and the civil aviation ministry did not respond to Mint’s queries emailed on Tuesday evening.

The dispute

MIAL plans to start rebuilding Terminal 1B in January 2027. Under the plan, domestic flights from Terminal 1 would move to Terminal 2, and some of Mumbai's international flights would move to NMIA.

Also Read | Inside the Adani-run Mumbai airport standoff

Airlines support the rebuilding but disagree with the cut in international flights. The Airline Operators Committee - Mumbai has questioned the technical and practical reasons for the 33% reduction. It has asked for detailed studies on capacity, demand, and planned improvements at Terminal 2. Airlines say their support for rebuilding Terminal 1 should not be seen as an agreement to remove or move international flight times already planned for the winter schedule.

Adani Airport says the move is temporary and necessary for the rebuilding, and that it will bring back old flight times with extra capacity once the new terminal opens. It says about 91% of passenger traffic will stay the same, with around five million passengers, or 9% of annual traffic, temporarily moved.

The rebuilt Terminal 1 is expected to handle 20 million passengers a year, one third more than it does now. Mumbai airport handled about 38 million domestic and more than 16 million international passengers in FY26.

To make the move easier, NMIA is waiving landing fees for new international flights. It also plans to give cash vouchers to cover the difference in user fees between the two airports. Airlines say these offers do not solve their main concern: the cut in international flights and the reasons for moving flights.

At Tuesday's meeting, Adani Airport explained its preparations at Navi Mumbai, including transport connections and food services. One ground handler is already working, and talks with a second are ongoing. However, airlines and IATA told the ministry that the current deadlines were too tight to meet, the people present said.

“At present, there is a clear indication from MoCA to resolve the deadlock. Airlines’ concerns have been heard. Hopefully, after 13 October, there will be some consensus allowing for redevelopment work to start at a mutually agreed upon date,” said Amit Mittal, director, AeroIntellect Aviation, a Delhi-based consultancy.

Also Read | Adani Airport to go ahead with Mumbai redevelopment; airlines reject proposal

Mittal said October to December is peak travel time, and that some foreign airlines also increase their capacities during this period, so their concerns about splitting operations between two airports is understandable.

“Maybe there can be some push towards getting the slot relocations done next season, post April or during a lean season. When Navi Mumbai is available as an alternative, then agreeing to a common transition date should not be a problem,” he added.

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.