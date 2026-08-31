The government may soon offer policy support and financial incentives to encourage geographic diversification in India’s chemical exports, according to two people aware of the development. The proposed measures, part of an effort to reduce dependence on the US market, will focus on helping exporters identify and access new markets while strengthening India's integration and position in global chemical value chains, these people added.
Govt plans incentives to help chemical exporters cut US dependence, enter new markets
SummaryThe proposed measures are aimed at helping chemical exporters pivot to specialty products across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, mitigating US export concentration and Chinese import dependence.
The government may soon offer policy support and financial incentives to encourage geographic diversification in India’s chemical exports, according to two people aware of the development. The proposed measures, part of an effort to reduce dependence on the US market, will focus on helping exporters identify and access new markets while strengthening India's integration and position in global chemical value chains, these people added.
About the Author
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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