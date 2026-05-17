New two-wheeler safety norms in works to detect, curb hands-off riding behaviour

Ayaan KartikManas Pimpalkhare
5 min read17 May 2026, 05:34 PM IST
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Industry estimates suggest the new safety tech could raise two-wheeler prices by ₹800–1,000 per vehicle. (HT)
Summary
The government plans a three-layer safety system for bikes and scooters to detect hands-free riding, issue alerts and slow vehicles automatically. The proposed norms aim to curb dangerous stunts and reduce accidents.

New Delhi: Youngsters riding bikes at high speed without hands on the handlebars and performing stunts have long been a common sight in India, raising serious safety concerns for both riders and other motorists and even pedestrians.

This could soon change.

The government is planning a three-layer “hands-free” safety system for two-wheelers, requiring manufacturers to install technology that can detect whether riders have both hands on the handlebars and step in if they do not, amid rising road accidents in the country.

According to an internal draft of the proposal, reviewed by Mint, the planned safety standards would require bikes and scooters to prevent ignition without both hands on the grip, issue audio and visual alerts if hands are removed while riding, and gradually slow down the vehicle in such cases.

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Price impact

The introduction of new standards will lead to additional costs for automakers, which are typically passed on to consumers, with the proposed measures expected to increase prices by 800-1,000 per unit for installing sensors on handlebars, at least two industry executives said. The move marks a fresh push by the Centre to tighten two-wheeler safety norms even as its attempt to mandate anti-lock braking systems (ABS) across all categories of two-wheelers irrespective of engine capacity remains stuck amid industry resistance and cost concerns. Mint first reported in July last year that the Centre had begun working on a plan to curb hands-off driving in two-wheelers.

“There have been deliberations with the government on this where we have discussed a range of features that can be introduced on two-wheelers. The Automotive Industry Standards Committee (AISC) has prepared a set of regulations and test procedures to crack down on people removing hands while driving,” the senior executive cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

"Any price increase could have an adverse impact on demand, especially when coupled with an increase in fuel prices. However, regulations that do not lead to an adverse sticker shock could see a lower impact on demand," said Ashim Sharma, senior partner and business unit head at Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Consulting and Solutions, India.

Consultations between the government and automobile manufacturers in 2025 on increasing road safety involved discussions about whether the industry could introduce features on vehicles to reduce accidents, at a time when the government had indicated its view to mandate the use of ABS, Mint reported in July 2025.

Also Read | Mint explainer: Why the government wants ABS on entry-level two-wheelers

AISC works under the aegis of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) and prepares standards, which are then approved by Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) Technical Standing Committee.

Representatives from testing agency International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and all major two-wheeler manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Ather Energy, and Ola Electric were part of the panel which prepared the latest safety standards for motorcycles and scooters.

Madhusudan Joshi, head of technology and business at ICAT, is the convenor which prepared the latest standards.

Queries sent to MoRTH, Joshi, SIAM, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Ola, and Ather Energy remained unanswered till press time.

After the standards are approved by the Central Motor Vehicle Rules Technical Standing Committee, the government's official testing agency Automotive Research Association of India (Arai) publishes the norms, which automakers have to follow.

According to the draft, there are three tests a two-wheeler has to comply with. First, sensors on the handlebar should detect whether both hands are properly in place to initiate ignition of the vehicle. During a vehicle in motion, an audio-visual alert must start three seconds after either of the rider's hands is taken off the handlebar. After eight seconds of hands being off the handlebar, the standards require a "coast down" mode to be activated, which will progressively slow down the vehicle as a safety intervention.

Once the standards are approved, all new two-wheeler models must comply. It is not clear yet whether the standards will be uniformly applied across each category or an exception will be made for entry-level two-wheelers.

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Experts suggest that engineering such a system will not be a challenge for automakers but will increase costs.

Deepesh Rathore, founder and head of research at two-wheeler consultancy InsightEV, suggests that all two-wheelers already have an electronic control unit (ECU) which can be tweaked to comply with such a system.

“The two-wheeler players will have to add sensors on the handlebars and align the ECU to meet the norms,” Rathore said.

“Before introducing such a system, there should be a thought on the practical challenges as global models are being imported in India and Indian models are also being exported. No one is introducing such features, as it is a unique problem the government is trying to address here,” he added.

The government’s focus on increasing road safety stems from the large number of road accidents in the country. According to the National Crime Record Bureau’s Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024 report, nearly 468,000 road accidents were recorded in India in 2024, which left 448,365 persons injured and 175,142 dead.

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The government’s push to curb two-wheeler accidents began with the publication of draft anti-lock braking system (ABS) norms, which propose mandating such systems for all two-wheelers in the country. Currently, ABS is mandatory only for motorcycles above 125cc.

The mandate faced strong opposition from two-wheeler manufacturers, who argued that it would increase vehicle prices by 3,000– 5,000 and hurt sales of entry-level motorcycles, which are in high demand in rural India.

Although the draft proposed making the anti-lock braking system requirement effective from January 2026, the plan has since stalled, with no final notification issued by the government yet. Moreover, automakers also argue that there is no evidence that installation of such features would curb two-wheeler accidents.

“At the end of the day, it will boil down to the behaviour of the rider on the road and compliance with traffic rules. Installation of such safety systems will push up prices but cannot guarantee that two-wheeler accidents will reduce,” the senior executive quoted earlier said.

About the Authors

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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