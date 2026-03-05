Govt aims to disburse ₹80 crore subsidy for EV charging points under PM E-Drive by end of FY26

“Some proposals from states and some PSUs have started to come in, but the government is currently handholding them to firm up these proposals, and we will look to disburse the full budget allocated towards EV chargers in this fiscal,” one person said, requesting anonymity.



The second person, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petrol Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have also approached the government with proposals for EV charging subsidies.



“The discussions have centred around finding the most appropriate locations for EV chargers, since grid connectivity and location-specific demand vary across regions, impacting viability of the EV chargers,” the second person said, adding that the allocation towards EV chargers under this scheme for FY26 was ₹80 crore, as per the revised estimates, a figure not made public.