Industry
Govt scientists to validate star ratings of white goods
Summary
- According to BNP Paribas, the market size of ACs in India is a massive ₹18,000 crore and it is estimated to witness 12-15% growth by 2027
New Delhi: The star ratings of white goods are set to be validated by the consumer affairs ministry for claims of energy-efficiency, two persons aware of the matter said amid growing complaints about the premium prices charged for such products.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more