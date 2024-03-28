Govt scientists to validate star ratings of white goods

New Delhi: The star ratings of white goods are set to be validated by the consumer affairs ministry for claims of energy-efficiency, two persons aware of the matter said amid growing complaints about the premium prices charged for such products.

The validation will be conducted through the government’s testing agency, the National Test House (NTH), in coordination with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The ministry will engage BEE for this purpose through an agreement to be signed between NTH and BEE, one of the two people said.

Complaints have grown from consumers paying a high premium for star-rated white goods such as air conditioners, refrigerators and television sets. New companies and counterfeit goods making inflated energy-efficiency claims pose an additional challenge.

Queries sent to the ministries of consumer affairs, NTH and BEE remained unanswered till press time.

“The testing of a product's quality should be done by government agencies as it's reliable and people rely on the findings of state-run agencies," the person cited above said.

“It is the Bureau of Energy Efficiency that determines the energy efficiency of electrical products in India, based on which star ratings are assigned. A higher star rating indicates greater energy efficiency," the second person said.

Currently, testing is primarily conducted by private agencies. However, enforcement, testing and setting standards should be the responsibility of the government, said the people cited above.

The planned new system will see the involvement of NTH scientists, who will validate star ratings on the basis of an agreement to be inked between NTH and BEE, the second person said.

“All the big companies and all major brands comply with the standards of the government. The problem lies with non-branded products. Major discrepancies have been found with all such products," said Avneet Singh Marwah, who is the CEO of Super Plastronics, a consumer durables manufacturing company with licence for brands such as Thomson, Kodak and Blaupunkt in India.

"The reputed companies don’t sell their products on just any e-commerce portal or offline store," he said. “The government is trying its best to implement strict regulations that will help in improving the quality of products and putting a check on substandard products. This shows that the government is very serious about energy saving."

“We welcome any initiative of the government that is in the best interest of the industry. As BlueStar complies with all the quality standards, we hail this initiative of the ministry to increase testing through NTH labs," said B Thiagarajan, managing director of BlueStar.

The government has already rolled out a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost manufacturing of AC and LED light components with an outlay of ₹6,238 crore.

According to BNP Paribas, the market size of ACs in India is ₹18,000 crore and it is estimated to grow 12-15% by 2027.

Manjeet S Chawla, general manager, Development Control & Planning of LG Electronics, said: “We support consumer affairs ministry's plan to validate star ratings of energy-efficient products like ACs, refrigerators. We hope and believe that this Initiative will put a check on substandard products from market and end users will get truly energy efficient Products."

Mint reported on 5 March that the consumer affairs ministry is planning to create a new system to help identify and contain the flood of counterfeit products in the retail market.

The ministry is planning to revisit its conventional sample collection mechanism by engaging scientists from NTH and developing a methodology that can identify counterfeit goods within a fixed time frame.

A recent Ficci report said the total global economic and social costs due to counterfeit products were around $2.2 trillion in 2022, accounting for a massive 3% of the world's GDP.

A Ficci study from 2022 estimates a 163% increase in tax losses to the exchequer from counterfeit products over 10 years, amounting to ₹58,521 crore across five key industries—consumer durables, textiles, readymade garments, tobacco products and capital goods. Additionally, nearly 1.6 million domestic jobs were lost in just these five industries alone due to this significant challenge.