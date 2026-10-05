Govt scrambles to resolve Mumbai airport Terminal-1 shift

Abhishek Law
4 min read5 Oct 2026, 06:01 AM IST
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International airlines have opposed Adani's move to temporarily shift some of their operations from Terminal-1 of CSMIA in Mumbai to NMIA about 50 km away.
Summary
The ministry's meeting is scheduled just two hours before a 4 pm deadline set by Adani-owned Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which operates CSMIA, for airlines to identify the international departure slots they are willing to temporarily discontinue and shift to Navi Mumbai's NMIA.

The Union aviation ministry is meeting industry stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss the proposed redevelopment of Mumbai airport's Terminal-1, following a stand-off between Adani Airport Holdings and the airline industry over the matter.

International airlines have opposed Adani's move to temporarily shift some of their operations from Terminal-1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) about 50 km away. Adani, which operates both airports, plans to demolish and rebuild the ageing Terminal-1 at CSMIA from January.

Aviation ministry officials led by secretary Samir Kumar Sinha are expected to discuss the matter with Adani and the airlines at a meeting at 2pm on Tuesday, according to an email seen by Mint, marked ‘high importance’. The meeting is scheduled just two hours before a 4 pm deadline set by Adani-owned Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which operates CSMIA, for airlines to identify the international departure slots they are willing to temporarily discontinue. Airlines and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) are expected to attend the meeting.

Also Read | Adani Airport to go ahead with Mumbai redevelopment; airlines reject proposal

Adani Airport and the ministry did not respond to queries sent on Sunday.

Adani Airport has proposed temporarily discontinuing 265 of 770 weekly international departure slots at Terminal-2 from 25 October, with the freed-up capacity to be used to accommodate domestic traffic shifted from Terminal-1. If airlines do not identify the slots on their own, the slots will be based on operational, capacity and implementation considerations, the operator said.

Airlines, which rejected the proposal on Friday, reiterated their opposition on Sunday. The Airline Operators Committee—Mumbai said it fully supports the redevelopment of Terminal-1, but questioned the basis for the proposed operational changes and reasons for the proposed shift. “Such a significant operational transition must be based on transparency, facts, proper consultation and collaboration with all stakeholders,” it said in a media statement.

The airlines sought records of consultations since 2020 and clarity on how the airport operator arrived at the proposed 33% impact on international operations. They also rejected the incentives being offered at Navi Mumbai as a solution to the dispute, saying these do not address their central concerns.

“Incentives do not address these fundamental questions,” AOC-Mumbai said, calling for a detailed capacity assessment and refurbishment plan before any changes to existing operations.

“If the available capacity at T1 and T2 is sufficient to accommodate the existing operations, there should be no operational basis to reduce, cancel or relocate flights from T1,” the statement added.

Adani Airport is India's second-largest airport operator after GMR Airports. It manages eight airports in India, accounting for nearly 23% of the domestic passenger traffic. Adani-owned CSMIA airport, which operates Terminal-1 and Terminal-2, handled over 38 million domestic passengers, and nearly 17 million international passengers in FY26. The airport’s annual passenger capacity is 55 million.

Also Read | Adani Airports becomes India's most valuable private airport operator

The ministry’s intervention comes after airlines on Friday rejected Adani's proposal. Last week, AOC-Mumbai had said its members did not accept the proposed reduction, cancellation or withdrawal of established international departure slots. The airlines have argued that their support for redeveloping Terminal-1 cannot be construed as consent to the withdrawal of international slots that had already been coordinated and approved for the winter schedule beginning October-end.

The AOC has sought the technical and operational basis for the proposed 33% reduction, including MIAL’s capacity assessment, proposed Terminal 2 enhancements and the demand-capacity analysis supporting the move. It has also raised the matter with the aviation ministry.

The proposed cuts affect 46 airlines, according to two people familiar with the developments. IndiGo faces the discontinuation of 74 of its 224 weekly international departure slots, while Air India would lose 33 of 100. Akasa Air would lose 11 of 32 and Air India Express seven of 21. Emirates and Etihad Airways would each lose 10 of their 28 weekly slots, while British Airways would lose seven.

Adani Airport plans redevelopment of Terminal-1B in January, and says 91% of passenger traffic will remain unaffected. Around 5 million of the airport’s annual passengers, or 9% of traffic, will be temporarily deoperationalised.

The operator says the Navi Mumbai shift is temporary and that historical slots will be restored, along with additional slots, once the redeveloped Terminal 1 becomes operational. The redevelopment is expected to raise Terminal-1’s annual capacity by 33% to 20 million passengers.

To facilitate the shift, NMIA is offering a 100% discount on landing fees for new international flights. It also plans to offer “cash vouchers” to international passengers to offset the difference in User Development Fee between the two airports. UDF at Navi Mumbai is higher than at Mumbai, potentially making travel from the new airport costlier.

“Adani is already offering alternative arrangements at Navi Mumbai airport, and is alerting airlines well in advance of the proposed shift. Moreover, at this point, deferring redevelopment of an old terminal building from, say January to March, doesn’t help,” said Amit Mittal, director, AeroIntellect Aviation.

Also Read | Centre weighs allowing airport operators such as Adani to own airlines

“Expanding capacity considering future requirements at Mumbai airport should be prioritized, over any further delays. Just about 9% of passenger traffic will be de-operationalized as redevelopment starts. And this looks like the minimum possible disruption,” he added.

The dispute comes amid wider airline resistance to a forced shift of operations to Navi Mumbai.

IATA has opposed forced airline relocations in a document reviewed by Mint, while Air France-KLM has told Mint that splitting its passenger operations between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is not an option.

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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