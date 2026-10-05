Govt scrambles to resolve Mumbai airport Terminal-1 shift

The Union aviation ministry is meeting industry stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss the proposed redevelopment of Mumbai airport's Terminal-1, following a stand-off between Adani Airport Holdings and the airline industry over the matter.
International airlines have opposed Adani's move to temporarily shift some of their operations from Terminal-1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) about 50 km away. Adani, which operates both airports, plans to demolish and rebuild the ageing Terminal-1 at CSMIA from January.