“It is imperative that the domestic steel industry is safeguarded from cheap imports from China, Vietnam, and Indonesia," said Ranjan Dhar, director and VP of sales and marketing at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India. “Particularly concerning is China's strategy of selling the metal below the cost of production, which poses significant challenges for both Indian and global players. This impact is further exacerbated for Indian companies that are in the midst of a heavy capex cycle."