Govt should include iron and steel in RoDTEP to make exports competitive: EEPC

"The manufacturers of the iron and steel products are finding it difficult to sustain their businesses. In spite of these price challenges they have been trying hard to survive as the majority of segments in this sector operates on minuscule margins and is in dire need of support from the government. It is therefore requested to extend the benefits of the RoDTEP scheme to the sector equivalent to existing ones under the MEIS scheme," said EEPC India chairman Mahesh Desai.