Govt steps up focus on exploration of critical minerals

A joint venture company Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. (KABIL) has been incorporated with the equity contribution from three central public sector enterprises--National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Mineral Exploration Company Ltd--with the objective to identify and acquire overseas mineral assets of critical & strategic nature such as lithium, cobalt , among others, to ensure supply side assurance.

