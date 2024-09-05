Freebies for doctors? Govt is watching drugmakers
Summary
- The Centre has sought expenditure details from these companies on distribution of free samples, and expenses incurred on organising conferences, workshops, training and seminars, as part of a broader initiative to curb unethical marketing practices by drugmakers.
New Delhi: As the covid pandemic swept across the country, Dolo-650 became India's most prescribed drug, selling over 350 crore pills since the outbreak in early 2020. Just as the pandemic was receding in the middle of 2022, Dolo's manufacturer Micro Labs Ltd found itself in the crosshairs of the tax department for allegedly extending freebies worth ₹1,000 crore to doctors to prescribe the pain and fever reliever.