Dr. Raman Kumar, national president of the Academy of Family Physicians of India, a grouping of 2,500 physicians, said that UCPMP's intent is good, and that promotion of a drug through unethical practices is wrong. However, "There should be a system where professionals and industry can work together in a transparent way, for example- for research purpose... This regulation is absolutely fine, however, we should learn from the developed economies of the world where they have stringent laws but still they are able to work with the industry," Dr. Kumar added.