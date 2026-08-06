Bitter pill: Govt to debar firms submitting fake data for drug approvals

New Delhi: Pharmaceutical companies and other entities seeking drug approvals will now face debarment from filing further applications with central and state authorities if they submit fake or fabricated data, the health ministry said on Thursday.

This assumes significant for India's $60-billion pharmaceutical market, as the government aims to clean up the approval system and ensure drug safety and quality.

As part of the plan, the Union ministry of health and family welfare has notified amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, empowering regulatory bodies to penalize entities that submit fraudulent documents when applying for approvals and to improve the accuracy and openness of the drug regulation system.

The ministry emphasized the role that data verification plays in evaluating pharmaceutical products prior to market authorization.

“Sound scientific data submitted by applicants forms the basis for regulatory evaluation of the quality, safety and efficacy of drugs,” the ministry said in a statement. “Submission of fake or fabricated data compromises the integrity of the regulatory process, casts aspersions over the quality of drugs and may pose serious risks to public health.”

The newly introduced framework expands the legal authority of state and central drug regulators when processing applications under the existing drug framework.

“In addition to existing enforcement provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, these newly notified provisions empower the Licensing Authority to debar further applications by entities who submit fake or fabricated data in support of their applications,” the ministry said. “This will apply to all applications filed under various provisions of the Drugs Rules, 1945.”

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“Trust is the cornerstone of healthcare, and that trust begins with the integrity of the scientific data that underpins regulatory decisions. The health ministry’s move to strengthen accountability for the submission of fake or fabricated data is a positive step towards reinforcing transparency and confidence in India’s regulatory framework," said Vijender Singh, managing director and chief executive of Agilus Diagnostics. "A robust, science-led regulatory environment not only safeguards patient interests but also creates a level playing field for organisations that are committed to the highest standards of quality, ethics and compliance. As India’s healthcare sector continues to grow, such measures will further enhance the credibility of the country’s innovation and manufacturing ecosystem.”

Mint previously reported about this plan in October 2024 and when the draft rules came out in October 2025.

Under the old framework, regulatory action against non-compliant entities was restricted to individual applications or existing permits.

“Presently, an applicant submitting fabricated data faces enforcement actions such as rejection of applications and/or cancellation of existing licenses,” the ministry said.

“With this amendment, they would be debarred from filing further applications with the concerned regulatory authority, either State or the Centre (as applicable) for a specified period of time.”

The revised provisions include administrative safeguards to ensure procedural fairness before any regulatory restriction takes effect.

“A due process has been prescribed through the issuance of a show-cause notice before any such punitive action is taken,” the ministry said. “There is also a provision for appeal provided.”

According to the ministry, the regulatory objective is to enforce data accuracy and accountability across the pharmaceutical sector.

“The present amendment is intended to deter such misconduct, strengthen accountability among applicants and ensure that approvals of drugs are backed by reliable and scientifically valid evidence,” the ministry added.

The ministry noted that the update aligns with wider regulatory objectives for pharmaceutical oversight.

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“The notification is in line with the government's efforts to strengthen India's regulatory framework in accordance with global best practices. It aims to promote those drugs manufacturers and distributors who are compliant with the regulatory framework of the country and endeavours to deal with any reported instances of malpractice.”

The measure forms part of broader administrative actions aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight.