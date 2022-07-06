Govt to fix fuel consumption standards for light, medium, heavy vehicles

Fuel consumption standards are already available for motor vehicles used for carriage of passengers, comprising not more than 8 seats, in addition to the driver’s seat with Gross Vehicle weight (GVW) up to 3.5 tonne
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The Centre proposes to amend central motor vehicles rules making it mandatory for vehicles of various categories, including those imported, to comply with new fuel standards.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Centre proposes to amend central motor vehicles rules making it mandatory for vehicles of various categories, including those imported, to comply with new fuel standards.
The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification amending Rule 115 G of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, to include compliance with Fuel Consumption Standards ( FCS), for light, medium and heavy duty motor vehicles of various categories, manufactured in, or imported by, India.
The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification amending Rule 115 G of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, to include compliance with Fuel Consumption Standards ( FCS), for light, medium and heavy duty motor vehicles of various categories, manufactured in, or imported by, India.
The continued compliance to FCS shall be verified as per the procedure of Conformity of Production, outlined in Automotive Industry Standard 149, the draft notification said. Comments have been invited from all stakeholders, within 30 days from the date of the draft notification.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fuel consumption standards are already available for motor vehicles used for carriage of passengers, comprising not more than 8 seats, in addition to the driver’s seat with Gross Vehicle weight (GVW) up to 3.5 tonne. The amendment will now extend the stadards to commercial vehicles of larger sizes.
The aim of this notification is to expand the ambit of vehicles for compliance with FCS, and hence introduce more fuel efficient vehicles, a MoRTH statement said.
The date of applicability of the new notification has been fixed for 1 April 2023.