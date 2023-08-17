Govt to leverage annual performance reviews to ensure operational efficiency of CPSEs1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:07 PM IST
The evaluation equips the government with insights to identify areas for enhancement and to swiftly address any challenges that arise.
New Delhi: The Centre is committed to ensuring optimal operational efficiency of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and will deploy annual performance reviews to achieve this, Union heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Thursday.
