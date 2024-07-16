Industry
Govt to restructure MSE facilitation councils to resolve delayed payments
Rituraj Baruah , Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 16 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
- Changes would be brought in the structure of these councils and they may also be given more power.
New Delhi: The Union ministry of MSME is considering introducing changes to the structure and role of micro and small enterprises facilitation councils (MSMEFCs), in an effort to fast-track payment of dues owed to small businesses.
