Through the Finance Act of 2023, the government amended the Income Tax Act and introduced a new clause in section 43 B to prescribe that payment to micro and small enterprises by businesses shall be allowed as an expenditure in computing the taxable income only in the year of payment if the payment is delayed beyond the time limit specified in the MSME Development Act of 2006. Allowing deduction on accrual basis, that is in the year when the payment liability arose, would be allowed only if the payment is made within the prescribed time period.