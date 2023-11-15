Govt to roll out underground coal mining policy soon

New Delhi: The Centre is looking at ways to boost underground coal mining, and a policy framework is likely soon, said Amrit Lal Meena, secretary, ministry of coal, on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the eighth round of commercial coal mines auction, Meena said the government aims to expand production from underground coal mines to 100 million tonne annually from the current 26 million tonne.

“Such mines have already been identified. We had constituted a high level committee to suggest policy measures to promote underground mining. The committee has submitted its report, the recommendations of the committee are with the ministry. They are under different discussion stage and we will shortly come out with suitable policy framework," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meena highlighted the environmental advantages of this approach, noting the reduced need for deforestation and displacement of people.

In a related development earlier in June, Pralhad Joshi, minister for Coal, Mines, had stressed on the importance of transitioning from open-cast to underground mining. Joshi had unveiled a vision plan for state-run Coal India Ltd to boost underground mining. As per the roadmap, Coal India expects coal from underground mines at 31-34 million tonne in FY24, rising to 99-100 million tonne in FY28.

The coal ministry on Wednesday launched the eighth round of auction for commercial coal mines, offering a total of 39 mines. Launching the auction virtually, minister Joshi said that efforts are underway to stop coal imports by 2025-26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current auction includes 39 mines located across various coal-rich states Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar, with a mix of new offerings and re-auctions from previous rounds.

Of the 39 coal mines, four are being offered under second attempt of seventh round of auctions. Of the rest of the 35 being offered, 16 coal mines are new and 19 rolled over from earlier tranches.

“For 8th round also, mines falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having forest cover greater than 40%, heavily built-up area etc. have been excluded. The block boundaries of some of the coal mines where there was presence of dense habitation, high green cover or critical infrastructure etc. have been modified for early development of coal mine," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 24 October, Mint had reported that Centre was set to launch the eighth round of commercial coal block auction. In a first, the union ministry of coal carried out on-ground verification of the blocks to be auctioned and prepared video brochures for bidders in order to boost investor interest.

The government’s focus on pushing for more commercial coal mining comes in the backdrop of a domestic production target of target 1 billion tonne this fiscal year.

In FY23, India produced 892.21 million tonne of coal, with a large chunk of it coming from state-run Coal India and its subsidiaries. Although this was 14.65% higher year-on-year, it was below the target of 911 million tonne for the fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

