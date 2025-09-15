India needs to fix $1.5-tn green finance gap. Here's how it plans to do it
India will require $1.5 tn worth of investments by 2030 to address the climate challenge at scale, and it's just reached half its 500 GW target. The new and renewable energy ministry is considering models like CfDs and mezzanine financing to mobilize up to $1 trillion. Here's how that will work…
New Delhi: The government is holding consultations on ways to mobilize about $1 trillion in green finance to boost investments into clean energy as the 2030 deadline for 500 gigawatts of renewable capacity nears, according to two people aware of the discussions.