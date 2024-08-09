Industry
Europe's Hintco offers to solve India's billion-dollar green hydrogen quandary
Summary
- Hintco offered to act as an intermediary to help green hydrogen manufacturers get buyers and arrange funding for their projects
Mumbai: A European non-profit organisation that aggregates demand for green hydrogen and arranges project funding through government grants has offered to help resolve the biggest problem for Indian manufacturers of the clean fuel: the lack of long-term buyers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more