Green-energy flops revive bets on natural gas

But the idea that LNG can play a big role in the shift to lower-carbon energy is controversial. Natural gas producers have a big problem with methane leaks and flaring. After monitoring major U.S. oil and gas basins using sensors fixed to airplanes, the Environmental Defense Fund recently found that methane emissions may be four times higher than previously thought. Methane doesn’t hang around in the atmosphere as long as carbon dioxide, but it is almost 80 times more potent in warming the planet, according to the EDF.