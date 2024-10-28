Industry
Greenwashing guidelines likely spark class action suits against firms: Experts
Krishna Yadav , Manas Pimpalkhare 3 min read 28 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The new guidelines specifically ban vague terms like “eco-friendly” and “sustainable” unless supported by reliable scientific evidence or third-party certification.
Increasingly aware Indian consumers are set to use new greenwashing guidelines to launch class action lawsuits against companies for flouting ESG— environmental, social and governance—norms, experts said.
