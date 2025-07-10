Ground Reality: A 26-acre patch emerges as key hurdle to SCL Mohali's facelift
Owned by the Punjab government, the land was identified by SCL over a year ago for its expansion and adding new fabrication lines. However, ongoing disputes over the land and a higher price of about ₹700-800 crore demanded by the Punjab government are causing delays to the Centre’s plans.
A 26-acre land parcel near the existing chip research and manufacturing facility, the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali, has emerged as a potential hurdle in the Centre’s plan to modernise the decades-old plant with advanced chip technology.
