Lower GST seen boosting jobs and demand in labour-intensive sectors
Dhirendra Kumar , Devina Sengupta 5 min read 04 Sept 2025, 07:10 pm IST
Summary
Sectors such as textiles and footwear, which employ millions in small and medium units, have been facing severe cost pressures and are thus key beneficiaries of the GST cuts.
New Delhi: Lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, and allied industries are expected to create new employment opportunities by fuelling demand and spurring manufacturing amid global turbulence triggered by US tariff actions.
