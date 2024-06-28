GST Council to decide on waiving disputed tax liabilities under new provision
Summary
- While the provision does not mention specific industries, online gaming companies and alcoholic spirit makers are pinning hopes on it to get waiver from the GST council on their alleged tax dues.
New Delhi: The goods and services tax (GST) council will take decisions on waiving disputed tax liabilities of certain industries based on a new provision that the federal indirect tax body inserted in tax laws at its meeting last Saturday, according to two persons with knowledge of the matter.