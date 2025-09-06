GST cuts may block capital for small businesses. Here's how
Summary
Firms would have paid GST to their suppliers at a higher rate under the older regime. But when they sell inventory to customers, they would receive tax at the newer, lower rate
BANGALORE/MUMBAI : The recent cut in goods and services tax (GST) rates on several consumer items is expected to block the working capital for stockists, distributors and retailers holding inventory for a short period, experts said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story