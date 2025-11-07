GST cuts, festive rush fuel ICE surge, leave EVs trailing
In September, the GST Council cut taxes for ICE two-wheelers and four-wheelers from 28% to 18% for many categories. However, EVs, which were already taxed at a low 5%, were left untouched. That decision also narrowed the price gap between EVs and ICE vehicles significantly.
New Delhi: There’s an interesting twist in this story, though perhaps not entirely unexpected. As buyers thronged showrooms in the thousands to snap up petrol and diesel cars after steep GST (goods and services tax) cuts in October, electric vehicles—which didn’t get a tax break—ended up as an inadvertent casualty.