18% GST to squeeze logistics firms, hit gig workers, raise consumer costs
With fuel costs unrecoverable and platforms under pressure to stay profitable, the fallout could hit MSMEs, raise consumer prices and shrink gig worker incomes.
The government’s decision to impose 18% goods and services tax (GST) on delivery services is set to squeeze margins across India’s logistics ecosystem—from IPO-bound Porter and Uber Delivery to unicorn Rapido and heavyweight Delhivery. With fuel—their biggest cost—kept outside GST and ineligible for input tax credit, logistics firms can’t offset expenses—forcing them to pass the burden onto small businesses and consumers, while also thinning delivery workers’ earnings.