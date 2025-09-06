Second summer: GST cut sparks hope for AC firms in a lacklustre year
Abhinaba Saha 4 min read 06 Sept 2025, 10:25 am IST
Summary
The 10-percentage-point tax cut offers a timely lifeline to the struggling industry, kindling hopes of a ‘second summer’ to clear inventory and salvage a dismal year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After a mild, financially bleak summer, Indian air-conditioner companies are hoping for a second bite at the cherry this year.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story