GST rate cut for goods carriers to lower India's logistics costs, boost economic output
Summary
A reduction in the cost of logistics would have cascading effects, such as making the manufacturing sector more competitive, experts said.
The GST Council's decision to reduce the levy on goods carriers from 28% to 18% is likely to reduce the country's logistics costs, a key factor in improving the country's total economic output and reducing prices.
