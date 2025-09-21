Mint Explainer: How are consumer companies preparing for the GST rate cut rollout?
With the 22 September deadline for new, lower GST rates now here, consumer packaged goods makers, distributors, and retailers must navigate complex rules and operational challenges to ensure benefits are passed to customers.
Mumbai: From publishing new, lower prices to liquidating older stock in quick sales, consumer goods companies, their distributors, and offline and online retailers are preparing to adjust new GST rates on a war footing ahead of the 22 September rollout. What steps have they taken to prepare, and what challenges are they still facing? Mint explains.
What are consumer brands doing to pass on the benefits of lower GST rates?