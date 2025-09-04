GST 2.0: Restaurants, hotels get tax break, but no input tax credit could hurt
Summary
Restaurants will benefit from cut in taxes on crucial inputs including food and utensils, while hotels with rooms priced below ₹7,500 will be taxed at 5%. However, without input tax credit relief, this relief may be mixed.
Mumbai: Restaurants and hotel chains expect a boost in their revenues as taxes are set to decrease on hotel rooms priced below ₹7,500 and on crucial inputs such as processed food and utensils.
