Mint Explainer: With GST cuts, will FMCG companies now see volume growth?
Summary
Over the last few quarters, volume growth has lagged value growth for FMCG companies. Will the GST rate cut lift demand in rural areas and boost volume growth for these firms?
With GST rate cuts making several household essentials such as soap, shampoo, snacks, cheese, and toothpaste cheaper, packaged consumer goods companies are now anticipating a growth in volumes.
