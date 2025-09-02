Industry body CAIT asks finance ministry to reduce GST on carbonated drinks

Mumbai: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a body that represents more than eight crore traders and 40,000 trade associations, has made a formal appeal to the finance ministry seeking a reduction in the tax on carbonated beverages from the current 40% (28% GST plus 12% compensation cess) to 18%.

India is set to announce lower GST rates this week. The GST Council, chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to meet on 3 and 4 September to discuss moving to a two-slab structure of 5% and 18%.

The appeal comes in the wake of the prime minister's announcement of a “new generation of GST reforms” that promises to reduce taxes on everyday items.

The high tax on carbonated drinks puts significant strain on small businesses, which operate with limited margins and working capital, CAIT said in its representation. “The high retail price due to the 40% tax rate ties up liquidity, making it difficult for them to manage inventory and reducing their net earnings potential, per the letter issued last week,” it said.

Unorganised players dominate CAIT's representation also highlighted the broader issue of a lack of formalisation in the beverage sector. It noted that more than 80% of the industry is unorganised, leading to significant revenue leakage for the government and the circulation of counterfeit products.

A lower GST rate, CAIT said, would ease the entry barrier for small units, encouraging them to join the formal industry while widening the tax base.

“CAIT humbly submits that a move to the 18% GST slab for carbonated beverages would deliver meaningful relief to kiranawalas, hawkers and pan shops, improve their earnings, support job creation across the value chain, and expand the government’s revenues through greater formalisation,” said B. C. Bhartia, national president, CAIT.

The body noted that contrary to potential concerns about revenue loss, a fiscal analysis by Tax India Online suggested that the proposed tax cut was fiscally sustainable.

The analysis projected a minor initial revenue impact of approximately ₹277 crore in 2025, CAIT said. However, from 2026 to 2030, it is expected to generate a net revenue surplus of ₹32-591 crore annually owing to increased compliance and consumption.

CAIT said it proposal was in line with global standards, with the average tax on beverages around 16-18%. By moving to 18% GST, India would not only support its domestic businesses but also harmonise its tax structure with international norms, it said.

India's non-alcoholic beverage industry was valued at $49.6 billion In 2023, and is projected to grow to $64 billion by 2028 with the participation of large companies such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Reliance Consumer Products and Parle Agro, CAIT said.

Indian Beverage Association gets in on the act In a separate communication sent to the finance minister on Tuesday, the Indian Beverage Association (IBA), another industry body, requested that beverages priced below ₹30 be be put in the 18% GST slab.

It has also sought a sugar-based taxation approach under which beverages are taxed based on how much sugar they contain. For instance, it has asked that fruit-based juices, currently taxed at 12%, to be put in the 5% slab.