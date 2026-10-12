Are we closer to a good and simple tax regime?

Why does the removal of arrest powers matter?

The council has recommended removing arrest powers under Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and raising the prosecution threshold from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore. It has also proposed narrowing certain offences and rationalising punishments. The changes could reduce uncertainty for businesses and their executives, for whom the threat of criminal proceedings can disrupt operations. The council has proposed narrowing the prosecution of specified offences, including fraudulent ITC claims involving credit taken without receipt of goods or services, or without an invoice. The changes would not eliminate penalties or civil recovery under applicable laws.