Are we closer to a good and simple tax regime?

Dhirendra Kumar
6 min read12 Oct 2026, 10:17 AM IST
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The September 2025 rate rationalisation simplified the main GST structure, but differences in tax administration remain.(PTI)
Summary
The GST Council has recommended procedural reforms to speed refunds, broaden input tax credit and simplify registration and compliance, while leaving tax rates unchanged. Will this pave the way for ‘One Nation, One Tax’?

The 57th meeting of the GST Council has recommended a major procedural overhaul of the nine-year-old indirect tax regime, focusing on faster refunds, simpler compliance and reduced discretionary powers of tax officials, while leaving tax rates unchanged. Mint explains whether these changes take the nation closer to an ideal goods and services tax (GST) regime.

Is GST becoming a good and simple tax?

The recent reforms have addressed three persistent concerns: blocked working capital, tax costs and compliance burdens. The council has recommended automated refunds of excess balances in electronic cash ledgers and provisional release of 90% of eligible refund claims arising from exports and inverted duty structures after risk assessment. The deadline for acknowledging refund applications or issuing deficiency memos will be reduced from 15 days to 10 days.

The council has also recommended refunds of accumulated input tax credit (ITC) under the inverted duty structure for credit availed from 1 November 2026. Eligible ITC on capital goods for zero-rated supplies and inverted duty cases will be refundable over 60 months for credit availed from 1 April 2027.

Wider ITC eligibility for specified expenses, including outdoor catering, health and life insurance, telecom towers and pipelines outside factory premises, could reduce embedded taxes and operating costs.

Why does the removal of arrest powers matter?

The council has recommended removing arrest powers under Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and raising the prosecution threshold from 1 crore to 5 crore. It has also proposed narrowing certain offences and rationalising punishments. The changes could reduce uncertainty for businesses and their executives, for whom the threat of criminal proceedings can disrupt operations. The council has proposed narrowing the prosecution of specified offences, including fraudulent ITC claims involving credit taken without receipt of goods or services, or without an invoice. The changes would not eliminate penalties or civil recovery under applicable laws.

Criminal acts would continue to be dealt with under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws.

Also Read | India’s GST reforms: A good and simple tax is now within reach

How will reforms help e-commerce businesses?

The council has recommended simplified registration for small suppliers selling goods through e-commerce platforms in states where they have no physical presence. Eligible sellers could declare an e-commerce operator’s warehouse as their principal place of business and obtain automatic registration, subject to conditions, including a limit of 2.5 lakh per month on ITC passed on. This could help small sellers expand across states without establishing a separate place of business in each market.

The council has also recommended automatic acceptance of most registration amendments, simpler cancellation procedures and clearer documentation requirements. System-based changes to returns are proposed from April 2027 to reduce mismatches in tax liabilities and ITC claims. As of 30 September 2026, India had 1.70 crore registered GST taxpayers, according to GST Network data. An optional annual return quarterly payment scheme has also been approved in principle for businesses with a turnover of up to 5 crore that supply exclusively to unregistered consumers.

Will reforms reduce disputes and compliance costs?

The council has recommended a minimum 10,000 threshold for show-cause notices, including pending notices and appeals, once the provision takes effect. It has also proposed reducing the maximum general penalty from 25,000 to 10,000. In specified non-fraud cases, penalties could fall to 5% if tax and interest are paid within 30 days of the adjudication order under Section 73 or 60 days under Section 74A. For appeals involving only penalties, the proposed pre-deposit cap is 40 crore. The Council has referred a proposal to a committee to protect genuine buyers from losing ITC when suppliers default on tax payments.

It has also recommended allowing taxpayers to object and seek a personal hearing before an officer decides whether to block credit under Rule 86A. Late fees on delayed returns would be waived for eligible taxpayers with turnover up to 5 crore if returns are filed by the end of the month in which they were due.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | GST stimulus: Expect business costs to go down

Will this pave way for ‘One Nation, One Tax’?

The reforms could bring GST closer to its original goal of creating a common national market. When GST was introduced in 2017, there were four main tax slabs of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, besides exempt and special rates. The September 2025 rationalisation largely moved the structure towards two main slabs of 5% and 18%, with a 40% rate for select demerit goods.

However, a unified tax system requires consistent administration, not just common rates. The Centre’s proposed faceless administration for central GST taxpayers and a centralised window for businesses dealing with multiple central GST jurisdictions could reduce duplication and physical interactions with officials.

Planned for 2027-28, these measures could make compliance more consistent nationwide, although differences between state and central tax administration may persist.

“Faster refunds, wider input tax credit (ITC) eligibility and simpler registration and dispute resolution processes will help businesses improve cash flow, reduce costs and ease compliance,” said Nitin Vijaivergia, partner at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP. “Over time, these changes, particularly for small businesses and e-commerce sellers, could bring more enterprises into the formal tax net, boosting registrations and supporting GST collections.”

Also Read | 57th GST Council meeting: What's on the agenda?

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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