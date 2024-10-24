Gucci has problems. The biggest may be a safe new look

New designer Sabato de Sarno’s collections still only make up around a third of what is available in Gucci’s stores. But when asked how new handbag models are selling, Kering’s finance chief sounded muted. Gucci’s wholesale business had a very weak quarter. This could be a sign that the brand is being disciplined about who it sells inventory to, as luxury brands battle a surging parallel market for designer goods in China. Or it might instead be a sign that Gucci’s new collections haven’t been a hit with industry buyers who select the stock for luxury department stores.