Gujarat Govt launches Industrial Policy 2026, eyes $3.5 trillion economy by 2047

Gandhinagar: Gujarat governement unveiled its much-awaited Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026 on Monday, 15 June. The policy was launched by chief minister Bhupendra Patel in the presence of deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi, and other minister at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
The new policy aims at taking a quantum leap in attracting domestic and global investment through an enabling, pedictable and future-ready business environment. Positioning Gujarat as global R&D hub, is among top priorities in the new policy.
The goal of Viksit Gujarat 2047 with a $3.5 Trillion economy, necessitates the reimagination of regional ecoomic planning in the state, where each region, district and taluka actively contribute to this objective, the policy document reads.
“To position Gujarat as a globally competitive, innovation-driven and sustainable industrial powerhouse with focus on value addition, advanced manufacturing ad deeper value chains, thereby contributing effectively to the realisation of Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat @2047,” it reads.
The policy introduces enhanced flexibility by allowing large and mega units to choose an optimal mix of capital subsidy, interest subsidy and power tariff assistance in line with their project structures and financial viability.
“Large Units in Thrust Sectors will have the option to choose a combination of capital subsidy, interest subsidy and power tariff, subject to maximum incentive ceiling of 25% of eFCI and 35% of eFCI for Category B and Category A Talukas respectively,” it reads.
The new policy has revised definition of MSMEs as per the recent amendments by the Government of India. MSMEs will have the option to choose a combination of capital subsidy, interest subsidy and power tariff, subject to maximum incentive ceiling of 35% of eFCI and 45% of eFCI for Category B and Category A Talukas respectively, the policy reads.
To promote sectors with high employment and strategic value, the industrial policy provides special incentive provisions for priority industries such as Sports Goods And Equipment, Toys, Footwear, Robot and Drones, along with any other sectors as may be notified from time to time.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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