Gujarat Govt to unveil its Industrial Policy 2026 today. What to expect?

Ahmedabad: Gujarat governement is set to unveil its much-awaited Industrial Policy 2026 today. The policy will be launched by chief minister Bhupendra Patel in the presence of deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the second half of the day.

The new policy is expected to provide a holistic roadmap for accelerating industrial growth, attracting investments, fostering innovation, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening Gujarat's position as India's leading industrial and investment destination, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's office.

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Building upon Gujarat's legacy of progressive industrial development and investor-friendly governance, the upcoming policy is expected to focus on enhancing ease of doing business, promoting advanced manufacturing, supporting MSMEs, encouraging technology adoption, and facilitating investments across emerging and high-growth sectors, the CMO stated.

Accelerate Gujarat's economic growth Over the years, Gujarat has emerged as a preferred destination for domestic and global investments, supported by world-class infrastructure, proactive governance, robust connectivity, and a skilled workforce.

The new Industrial Policy is expected to build upon these strengths and further accelerate Gujarat's economic growth, investment attractiveness, and industrial competitiveness.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat government is set to introduce a new category of enterprises ‘ultra mega’ industries in its upcoming industrial policy, according to a report in Times of India earlier this week.

“An ultra mega industrial unit means an industrial undertaking in thrust sectors having an investment of at least ₹10,000 crore and providing employment to at least 3,000 people," according to the draft policy quoted by Gujarat media.

“For every additional ₹5,000 crore of investment, additional employment of 500 persons will be mandatory," reads the draft.

What does ‘ultra’ mega industries mean? At present, projects involving investments of more than ₹10,000 crore are classified as ‘mega industries’ and are eligible for customised incentives under the state's Atmanirbhar Gujarat scheme. The new policy seeks to formally distinguish a higher category of investments.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Patel inaugurated the new Delivery Centre of Hexaware Technologies in GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City, Gandhinagar.

The state-of-the-art centre has come up on the 7th and 8th floors of the Pragya-II Building in GIFT City. It will serve as a significant milestone for Gujarat's technology ecosystem.

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The commencement of this centre will create new opportunities in advanced sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (Al), cloud computing, data analytics, automation, and digital transformation, while also opening new avenues of employment for highly skilled youth.

The new policy is expected to provide a holistic roadmap for accelerating industrial growth and creating employment opportunities.

Hexaware Technologies is one of the world's leading providers of digital and technology services. The company delivers advanced technology-driven solutions across various sectors globally, including banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retail, travel, and transportation. With operations across several countries worldwide, it has the potential to create approximately 1,000 highly skilled jobs over the next three years.