Can Pipavav shipyard anchor India’s maritime ambitions?
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 19 Oct 2025, 07:42 pm IST
Summary
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is investing $500 million to transform Gujarat's Pipavav coast into a global shipbuilding hub, focusing on advanced vessels and strategic partnerships. This initiative aims to increase the country's shipbuilding capacity significantly.
Gujarat’s Pipavav coast is gearing up to reclaim its place on the global shipbuilding map, as Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) launches a multi-year investment programme to transform its shipyard into an integrated defence and commercial vessel manufacturing hub.
