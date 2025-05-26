Long-drain oil & cricket: Gulf's winning formula in India
SummaryGulf Oil is evolving from a traditional lubricant brand into a premium, emotionally resonant player in mobility. CEO Ravi Chawla discusses the company’s strategic transformation, digital pivot, EV ecosystem investments, and consistent brand-building via cricket, motorsports, and grassroots.
For a category long defined by function over feeling, Gulf Oil Lubricants is trying something unconventional: building an emotional connection in a price- and performance-driven market. Under the leadership of Ravi Chawla, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), the brand has quietly but steadily repositioned itself as a premium challenger. In an extensive conversation with Mint, Chawla outlines Gulf's five-pillar strategy, its shift from mechanic touchpoints to digital channels, long-term OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partnerships, and the company's growing ambition to become a full-stack mobility and electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem player. Edited excerpts: