Gut health emerges as the next battleground for India's consumer brands

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
5 min read30 Jul 2026, 11:49 AM IST
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India's growing protein consumption is helping drive interest in gut health, with consumers increasingly connecting protein digestion, fibre intake and digestive wellness. (Mint)
Summary
Functional nutrition has evolved well beyond fibre-enriched breads and breakfast cereals, with brands expanding into gut health-focused offerings such as kombuchas, kefir milk, kefir water, probiotic drinks and supplements.

Bengaluru: Packaged food, beverage and supplement makers are rapidly expanding into fibre, probiotics and digestive wellness, betting India's appetite for functional nutrition is broadening beyond protein.

The category has evolved well beyond fibre-enriched breads and breakfast cereals, with brands expanding into gut health-focused offerings such as kombuchas, kefir milk, kefir water, probiotic drinks and supplements, as they chase the next premium growth opportunity in consumer goods.

The opportunity is significant, even if consumer adoption remains nascent. According to Mintel, a market research company, 88% of Indians say gut health is important, but most still rely on familiar habits such as drinking more water, exercising and avoiding spicy or sugary foods rather than consuming probiotics, fibre or fermented foods.

"This gap between intent and specialised action shows that consumers are still focused on managing everyday digestive discomfort rather than building long-term gut resilience," said Tulsi Joshi, principal food and drink market research analyst at Mintel. “There's clear room for brands to simplify and mainstream more advanced gut-health solutions.”

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The surge in product launches reflects a trend that has been building for years, rather than a sudden shift in consumer preferences, said Santosh Sreedhar, partner at Avalon Consulting.

"Gut health is not a new consumer need. It has long been addressed through natural remedies and over-the-counter ayurvedic products," Sreedhar said. "What we're seeing today is a mainstreaming of that need through products in popular, easy-to-consume formats," driven by greater awareness and social media.

Protein link

Companies say India's protein boom is also fuelling the shift to digestive wellness products.

"A lot more people are consuming protein today, and protein needs better-quality fibre to work well with your gut," said Bala Sarda, founder and chief executive of wellness brand VAHDAM India. "People are consuming more processed food, many are on calorie-deficit diets, and all these macro trends are coming together to create greater awareness around gut health."

"We're at an inflexion point. Over the next two to three years, you'll see gut health and fibre really becoming mainstream," he said.

VAHDAM, known for its premium teas and herbal infusions, has expanded into digestive wellness with products including Morning Clear, a herbal infusion with senna, Gut Shift, a psyllium husk blend with probiotics, and standalone Triphala supplements.

Mintel expects the rise of high-protein products to further accelerate expansion of gut health supplements by increasing awareness around protein digestion and nutrient absorption. Its research found that 27% of protein supplement users are interested in products that improve gut health.

"The expanding protein market, alongside a heightened understanding of gut health, is poised to drive substantial demand for solutions that optimise protein digestion, alleviate digestive discomfort and foster overall wellbeing," Joshi said.

The opportunity is playing out across multiple product categories. Sreedhar expects beverages and dairy to emerge as the largest segments for gut-health foods, while over-the-counter nutrition products are also likely to gain traction, supported by recommendations from doctors and health influencers.

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The push extends beyond specialist wellness brands. Sports nutrition company Fast&Up, which built its business around hydration, performance and protein supplements, recently entered digestive health with products such as Daily Fibre and Reload Probiotics after seeing increasing demand from customers.

"If you look at the health segment today, we've moved from performance and hydration to protein, then weight management, beauty nutrition and now digestive health," said Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, chief executive officer of Fast&Up. "Consumers who are active and fitness-conscious are also looking at overall health, and digestive health has emerged as the next category."

Venugopal said consumers are increasingly tracking fibre intake alongside protein. "People are now asking how much fibre they need every day, just like they calculate how much protein they should consume. The conversation has become far more scientific," he said.

He added that growing awareness around GLP-1 weight-loss drugs has also increased interest in fibre, which consumers increasingly associate with appetite management, digestive health and cholesterol reduction.

The company launched its fibre and probiotic range three-four months ago and plans to expand the portfolio over the coming months.

Kefir opportunity

The opportunity is also drawing startups focused entirely on gut health. Chennai-based Happie Gut has built its business around kefir—a fermented probiotic dairy drink widely consumed in parts of Europe and Russia but still relatively unknown in India.

Monica Radhakrishnan, the founder, said she started the company after struggling to find commercially available kefir in India despite experiencing its benefits while travelling abroad.

"It all came into the limelight only after Covid. People have become far more health-conscious and now understand how probiotics are linked to immunity and overall health," she said. "The traction has been good and we're seeing steady month-on-month growth, but the biggest challenge is awareness. Nearly 90% of consumers still don't know what kefir is, even though many now understand probiotics."

Happie Gut now sells kefir milk, kefir water and probiotic milkshakes, reflecting a broader shift as digestive wellness expands beyond supplements into everyday foods and beverages.

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According to Mintel's Global New Products Database, probiotic claims (marketing labels highlighting probiotic content) in vitamin, mineral and supplement launches rose from 1% to 6% between 2020-21 and 2024-25, while claims in nutritional drinks and supplements increased from 3% to 9%.

"The consumer industry is going through a transition with multiple nutrition platforms emerging—from protein and fibre to low sugar, diabetes management and healthy snacking," Sreedhar said. "Gut health will have a place alongside these, but whether it becomes the dominant positioning for the industry is yet to be seen."

He expects gut health products to account for just 1–2% of key food categories over the next 3-5 years, rather than emerging as a dominant positioning, though he does not see the trend as a passing fad.

About the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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