Gut health emerges as the next battleground for India's consumer brands

Bengaluru: Packaged food, beverage and supplement makers are rapidly expanding into fibre, probiotics and digestive wellness, betting India's appetite for functional nutrition is broadening beyond protein.
The category has evolved well beyond fibre-enriched breads and breakfast cereals, with brands expanding into gut health-focused offerings such as kombuchas, kefir milk, kefir water, probiotic drinks and supplements, as they chase the next premium growth opportunity in consumer goods.
The opportunity is significant, even if consumer adoption remains nascent. According to Mintel, a market research company, 88% of Indians say gut health is important, but most still rely on familiar habits such as drinking more water, exercising and avoiding spicy or sugary foods rather than consuming probiotics, fibre or fermented foods.
"This gap between intent and specialised action shows that consumers are still focused on managing everyday digestive discomfort rather than building long-term gut resilience," said Tulsi Joshi, principal food and drink market research analyst at Mintel. “There's clear room for brands to simplify and mainstream more advanced gut-health solutions.”