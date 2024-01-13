HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 1: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ performed well on its first day at the box office and better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas.

Another film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as “REMARKABLE BLEND of Devotion, Humor , emotions & action that entertains throughout the run time. Hanuman First 20 mins starts slow, post that till interval it turns out to be a non stop entertainer whereas second half is a BANGER." He added, “There are about 7-8 sequences in the film which is bound to get THUNDEROUS RESPONSE in cinema halls especially the interval block & climax- GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED !!"

PrimeShow Entertainment in a post on Instagram stated that the film has grossed over half a million in USA.

Prasanth Varma directorial features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles. PrimeShow Entertainment production, 'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

