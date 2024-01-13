HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 1: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ performed well on its first day at the box office and better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Salaar Box Office collection Day 21: Prabhas starrer film crosses ₹ 400 crore mark According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted ₹11.91 crore net in India on its release day. HanuMan was released alongside Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Merry Christmas’. Merry Christmas managed to rake in ₹2.55 crore while HanuMan minted over 5 times on release day.

Also read: HanuMan movie audience review: 'Big blockbuster on the way,' netizens hail Prashanth Varma's superhero film The protagonist 'Hanumanthu' played by Teja Sajja, is portrayed as an ordinary guy who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. HanuMan, a 2-hour 38-minute long film, has received 9.7 out of 10 ratings, on the BookMyShow portal. The film has been released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language.

Also read: Akshay Kumar ditches traffic with Mumbai Metro ride, video goes viral | Watch Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) stated, "'HANU-MAN' PAID PREMIERES: MASSIVE SUCCESS… EXCEPTIONAL RESPONSE…" Earlier while giving a review with 3.5 stars, Taran Adarsh stated, "Director #PrasanthVarma crafts a solid entertainer… #HanuMan is ambitious and exciting - packs drama, emotions, VFX and mythology skilfully… Loaded with goosebump moments + extraordinary finale… Recommended!"

Another film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as "REMARKABLE BLEND of Devotion, Humor , emotions & action that entertains throughout the run time. Hanuman First 20 mins starts slow, post that till interval it turns out to be a non stop entertainer whereas second half is a BANGER." He added, "There are about 7-8 sequences in the film which is bound to get THUNDEROUS RESPONSE in cinema halls especially the interval block & climax- GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED !!"

PrimeShow Entertainment in a post on Instagram stated that the film has grossed over half a million in USA.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Tiger 3 to Killer Soup, list of movies, web series releasing this week Prasanth Varma directorial features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles. PrimeShow Entertainment production, 'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

