HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Prashanth's film gains momentum on Republic Day, crosses ₹225 crore mark
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Prashanth Varma's film saw a boost to its collection as the film grossed ₹158.75 crore net within fifteen days of its release.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ saw a boost to its collection on Republic Day. The film grossed ₹158.75 crore net within fifteen days of its release, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X stated, “HanuMan maintains a strong grip in Week 2, the film is on the verge of crossing ₹40 cr mark… Biz should get a boost today [Fri] thanks to #RepublicDay holiday, while [third] Sat and Sun should also witness a spike in numbers."
The producer, PrimeShow Entertainment in a post on Instagram celebrating the movie's success stated that a monumental success calls for a momentous celebration. The post further read, “The team of HanuMan is coming together to express their gratitude for the Historic Response from everywhere. HanuMan Gratitude Meet tomorrow, 27th January from 11 AM onwards."
The protagonist 'Hanumanthu' played by Teja Sajja, is portrayed as an ordinary individual who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. HanuMan, a 2-hour 38-minute long film has been released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language.
Prasanth Varma's directorial effort features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in main roles. HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios and produced by PrimeShow Entertainment. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.
