HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15 : Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ saw a boost to its collection on Republic Day. The film grossed ₹158.75 crore net within fifteen days of its release, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

On its fifteenth day in theatres, the film managed to rake in ₹8.35 crore net. The film has managed to collect ₹225.35 crore with ₹174.35 crore gross collection in India and ₹51 crore in overseas market.

This Tollywood film collected ₹58.9 crore net during its second week in theatres after garnering ₹99.85 crore net in week 1.

The film saw overall 67.39 percent Telugu occupancy and 39.01 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

HanuMan performed well on its first day at the Box Office — better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas by minting ₹11.91 crore net in India on its release day. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as “REMARKABLE BLEND of Devotion, Humor , emotions & action" that entertains throughout the run time.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Manobala Vijayabalan stated, “Hanuman is heading towards ₹250 cr club."