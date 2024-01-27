HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ saw a boost to its collection on Republic Day. The film grossed ₹158.75 crore net within fifteen days of its release, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its fifteenth day in theatres, the film managed to rake in ₹8.35 crore net. The film has managed to collect ₹225.35 crore with ₹174.35 crore gross collection in India and ₹51 crore in overseas market.

This Tollywood film collected ₹58.9 crore net during its second week in theatres after garnering ₹99.85 crore net in week 1.

The film saw overall 67.39 percent Telugu occupancy and 39.01 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

HanuMan performed well on its first day at the Box Office — better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas by minting ₹11.91 crore net in India on its release day. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as "REMARKABLE BLEND of Devotion, Humor , emotions & action" that entertains throughout the run time.

Also read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: Teja Sajja's movie crosses ₹ 150 crore in India, mints ₹ 220.6 crore worldwide In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Manobala Vijayabalan stated, “Hanuman is heading towards ₹250 cr club." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X stated, “HanuMan maintains a strong grip in Week 2, the film is on the verge of crossing ₹40 cr mark… Biz should get a boost today [Fri] thanks to #RepublicDay holiday, while [third] Sat and Sun should also witness a spike in numbers."

The producer, PrimeShow Entertainment in a post on Instagram celebrating the movie's success stated that a monumental success calls for a momentous celebration. The post further read, “The team of HanuMan is coming together to express their gratitude for the Historic Response from everywhere. HanuMan Gratitude Meet tomorrow, 27th January from 11 AM onwards." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The protagonist 'Hanumanthu' played by Teja Sajja, is portrayed as an ordinary individual who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. HanuMan, a 2-hour 38-minute long film has been released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language.

Prasanth Varma's directorial effort features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in main roles. HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios and produced by PrimeShow Entertainment. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

