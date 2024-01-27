Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Prashanth's film gains momentum on Republic Day, crosses 225 crore mark

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Prashanth's film gains momentum on Republic Day, crosses 225 crore mark

Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Prashanth Varma's film saw a boost to its collection as the film grossed 158.75 crore net within fifteen days of its release.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: This Tollywood film collected 58.9 crore net during its second week run in theatres.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ saw a boost to its collection on Republic Day. The film grossed 158.75 crore net within fifteen days of its release, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

On its fifteenth day in theatres, the film managed to rake in 8.35 crore net. The film has managed to collect 225.35 crore with 174.35 crore gross collection in India and 51 crore in overseas market.

Also read: Patriotism is in the air, but will Fighter fly?

This Tollywood film collected 58.9 crore net during its second week in theatres after garnering 99.85 crore net in week 1.

The film saw overall 67.39 percent Telugu occupancy and 39.01 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Also read: Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan or Shah Rukh Khan - who’s winning?

HanuMan performed well on its first day at the Box Office — better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas by minting 11.91 crore net in India on its release day. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as “REMARKABLE BLEND of Devotion, Humor , emotions & action" that entertains throughout the run time.

Also read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: Teja Sajja's movie crosses 150 crore in India, mints 220.6 crore worldwide

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Manobala Vijayabalan stated, “Hanuman is heading towards 250 cr club."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X stated, “HanuMan maintains a strong grip in Week 2, the film is on the verge of crossing 40 cr mark… Biz should get a boost today [Fri] thanks to #RepublicDay holiday, while [third] Sat and Sun should also witness a spike in numbers."

Also read: Republic Day 2024: Fighter, Sam Bahadur: List of 10 movies, series to watch on 26 January

The producer, PrimeShow Entertainment in a post on Instagram celebrating the movie's success stated that a monumental success calls for a momentous celebration. The post further read, “The team of HanuMan is coming together to express their gratitude for the Historic Response from everywhere. HanuMan Gratitude Meet tomorrow, 27th January from 11 AM onwards."

Also read: ‘Fighter’ ban: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer film banned in Gulf countries except for UAE

The protagonist 'Hanumanthu' played by Teja Sajja, is portrayed as an ordinary individual who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. HanuMan, a 2-hour 38-minute long film has been released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language.

Prasanth Varma's directorial effort features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in main roles. HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios and produced by PrimeShow Entertainment. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.