HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Prashanth's film crosses ₹50 crore mark worldwide even as numbers slump
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: The film grossed ₹55.4 crore net within four days of its release and has managed to rake in ₹72.15 crore at the worldwide Box Office.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ performed well on its first day at the Box Office and better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas, minting ₹11.91 crore net in India on its release day
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that during the film's 3-day opening weekend, the film raked in higher numbers at the Box Office than KGF (Part 1) and was at par with Kantara and Pushpa in terms its collection.
His post further read, "HanuMan emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024… Packs an impressive total in its *opening weekend*… While mass pockets continue to dominate, the national chains have also joined the party… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.06 cr. Total: ₹ 12.26 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version."
PrimeShow Entertainment in a post on Instagram stated that the film has grossed over two million in USA. The post read, “Creates History at the Overseas Box-Office $𝟐 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍+ for the Epic Superhero flick in USA."
The protagonist 'Hanumanthu' played by Teja Sajja, is portrayed as an ordinary guy who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. HanuMan, a 2-hour 38-minute long film, has received 9.7 out of 10 ratings, on the BookMyShow portal. The film has been released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language.
Prasanth Varma directorial features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles. PrimeShow Entertainment production, 'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.
