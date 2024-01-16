 HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Prashanth's film crosses ₹50 crore mark worldwide even as numbers slump | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 16 2024 09:26:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.50 0.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 483.95 -2.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 641.90 0.27%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.10 -1.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 823.85 1.42%
Business News/ Industry / HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Prashanth's film crosses 50 crore mark worldwide even as numbers slump
Back Back

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Prashanth's film crosses ₹50 crore mark worldwide even as numbers slump

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: The film grossed ₹55.4 crore net within four days of its release and has managed to rake in ₹72.15 crore at the worldwide Box Office.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: The film grossed ₹55.4 crore net within four days of its release. (X, PrimeShow Entertainment)Premium
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: The film grossed 55.4 crore net within four days of its release. (X, PrimeShow Entertainment)

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ performed well on its first day at the Box Office and better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas, minting 11.91 crore net in India on its release day

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed 55.4 crore net within four days of its release. On its fourth day in theatres, the film managed to rake in 14.75 crore net. Considering its performance at the worldwide Box Office, the film has managed to collect 72.15 crore with 47.15 crore gross collection in India and 25 crore in overseas market.

Also read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 1: Prashanth Varma's film surpasses 10 crore mark on its release day

This Tollywood film had overall 80.11 percent Telugu occupancy and 18.41 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. HanuMan was released alongside Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Merry Christmas’, minting over 5 times as compared to Merry Christmas on its release day. 

Also read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns 0.50 crore on 4th Monday

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as “REMARKABLE BLEND of Devotion, Humor , emotions & action" that entertains throughout the run time. 

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that the film may earn 50 crore at the Box Office. His post read, “Hanuman (Hindi ) Monday- EXTRAORDINARY HOLD Day 4 estimates- 3.5 cr +, final figure might touch 4 cr nett as well."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that during the film's 3-day opening weekend, the film raked in higher numbers at the Box Office than KGF (Part 1) and was at par with Kantara and Pushpa in terms its collection.

Also read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Prasanth Varma’s movie sees further jump on first Sunday, mints 40.15 crore

His post further read, "HanuMan emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024… Packs an impressive total in its *opening weekend*… While mass pockets continue to dominate, the national chains have also joined the party… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.06 cr. Total: 12.26 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version."

PrimeShow Entertainment in a post on Instagram stated that the film has grossed over two million in USA. The post read, “Creates History at the Overseas Box-Office $𝟐 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍+ for the Epic Superhero flick in USA."

Also read: Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: Prabhas starrer crosses 610 crore mark even as it struggles to maintain momentum

The protagonist 'Hanumanthu' played by Teja Sajja, is portrayed as an ordinary guy who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. HanuMan, a 2-hour 38-minute long film, has received 9.7 out of 10 ratings, on the BookMyShow portal. The film has been released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Tiger 3 to Killer Soup, list of movies, web series releasing this week

Prasanth Varma directorial features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles. PrimeShow Entertainment production, 'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App