HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ performed well on its first day at the Box Office and better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas, minting ₹11.91 crore net in India on its release day

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹55.4 crore net within four days of its release. On its fourth day in theatres, the film managed to rake in ₹14.75 crore net. Considering its performance at the worldwide Box Office, the film has managed to collect ₹72.15 crore with ₹47.15 crore gross collection in India and ₹25 crore in overseas market.

This Tollywood film had overall 80.11 percent Telugu occupancy and 18.41 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. HanuMan was released alongside Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Merry Christmas’, minting over 5 times as compared to Merry Christmas on its release day.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as “REMARKABLE BLEND of Devotion, Humor , emotions & action" that entertains throughout the run time.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that the film may earn ₹50 crore at the Box Office. His post read, “Hanuman (Hindi ) Monday- EXTRAORDINARY HOLD Day 4 estimates- ₹ 3.5 cr +, final figure might touch 4 cr nett as well."