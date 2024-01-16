HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ performed well on its first day at the Box Office and better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas, minting ₹11.91 crore net in India on its release day {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹55.4 crore net within four days of its release. On its fourth day in theatres, the film managed to rake in ₹14.75 crore net. Considering its performance at the worldwide Box Office, the film has managed to collect ₹72.15 crore with ₹47.15 crore gross collection in India and ₹25 crore in overseas market.

Also read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 1: Prashanth Varma's film surpasses ₹ 10 crore mark on its release day This Tollywood film had overall 80.11 percent Telugu occupancy and 18.41 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. HanuMan was released alongside Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Merry Christmas’, minting over 5 times as compared to Merry Christmas on its release day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns ₹ 0.50 crore on 4th Monday Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as “REMARKABLE BLEND of Devotion, Humor , emotions & action" that entertains throughout the run time.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that the film may earn ₹50 crore at the Box Office. His post read, “Hanuman (Hindi ) Monday- EXTRAORDINARY HOLD Day 4 estimates- ₹ 3.5 cr +, final figure might touch 4 cr nett as well."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that during the film's 3-day opening weekend, the film raked in higher numbers at the Box Office than KGF (Part 1) and was at par with Kantara and Pushpa in terms its collection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Prasanth Varma’s movie sees further jump on first Sunday, mints ₹ 40.15 crore His post further read, "HanuMan emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024… Packs an impressive total in its *opening weekend*… While mass pockets continue to dominate, the national chains have also joined the party… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.06 cr. Total: ₹ 12.26 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version."

PrimeShow Entertainment in a post on Instagram stated that the film has grossed over two million in USA. The post read, “Creates History at the Overseas Box-Office $𝟐 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍+ for the Epic Superhero flick in USA."

Also read: Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: Prabhas starrer crosses ₹ 610 crore mark even as it struggles to maintain momentum The protagonist 'Hanumanthu' played by Teja Sajja, is portrayed as an ordinary guy who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. HanuMan, a 2-hour 38-minute long film, has received 9.7 out of 10 ratings, on the BookMyShow portal. The film has been released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Tiger 3 to Killer Soup, list of movies, web series releasing this week Prasanth Varma directorial features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles. PrimeShow Entertainment production, 'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

