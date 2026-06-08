Hardeep Puri optimistic on fuel reserves, says India has oil and gas stockpiles for 76 days —'That's comfortable'

India expects a steady rise in gas imports from Mozambique shortly, according to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. On domestic energy security, the minister noted that India maintains sufficient total oil and gas stockpiles to sustain operations for 76 to 80 days.

Speaking with CNN-News18 on Monday, the minister shared this optimistic outlook on diversifying energy sources.

However, Puri expressed concern that any expansion of the Gulf crisis could trigger fresh complications globally.

"It may remain a conflict not confined to that theatre ... you know you could have problems elsewhere. Maybe some other theatre starts off. That would be worrying," Puri said, referring to the crisis in the Middle East.

On the domestic energy situation, he noted that India has sufficient total oil and gas stockpiles to sustain operations for 76 to 80 days.

"What happens if Hormuz remains closed for another 30 days? We all have domestic situations, we have stocks ... my comfort point used to be 60-60-60, which means 60 days of crude oil, natural gas and LPG - which I do have; I would say that's comfortable," he said.

Furthermore, the minister emphasised India's readiness to handle energy supply shocks for up to two months, even during a total shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. This assurance follows ongoing volatility surrounding the crucial maritime corridor, a major artery for global fuel shipments.

While short-term contingencies and international partnerships safeguard India currently, Puri warned that a prolonged multi-month conflict would severely alter the situation.

"Two-three things are happening here. One extreme scenario is that the conflict expands beyond the theatre. That would be worrying. The second is that (if) Strait of Hormuz remains closed ... our diversified supplies have also started. We are very fortunate to have friends like the UAE ... the UAE offered LPG cargoes directly to us. Hence, I think we can handle it," he said.

“Recently, someone was discussing what is the worst-case scenario in the Iran war. Supposing the crisis goes on till March 31, 2027. I replied: ‘Wait a minute, then we are in a totally different ball game. That would be global depression,” he said.

Fuel prices expected to fall in the coming months, says Puri India anticipates a decline in petroleum and gas costs shortly, as ample supplies remain intact despite the ongoing US-Israeli conflict, Puri stated.

Following a freeze during state elections, government fuel distributors have implemented four price hikes since mid-May to counter the war's disruption to supplies.

Consequently, petrol costs have climbed roughly 7.8%, while diesel prices have risen by 8.6%.

Crude values cannot sustain these elevated levels long-term and are projected to soften soon, Puri noted.

Ethanol-rich fuel In a bid to curb foreign oil dependence and broaden its energy mix, India has debuted a high-ethanol fuel variety in the domestic market.

On Friday, Minister Puri launched the fuel at an Indian Oil Corporation station in New Delhi.

The rollout kicks off across 50 select stations nationwide.

While India currently distributes a 20% ethanol-gasoline mix (E20) nationwide, this new "E85" variant boosts ethanol content to 85%, offering a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels.

Furthermore, E85 will cost 20 rupees less per litre than E20, according to the minister.

Puri highlighted that India’s ethanol production capacity has reached 19 billion litres, compared with the 11.5 billion litres consumed under the existing blending initiative.

Introducing E85 is expected to significantly stimulate ethanol demand. Because expensive vehicle costs and sparse charging networks have slowed India's shift toward electric vehicles, strategists see ethanol-fueled transit as a parallel solution to reduce petroleum use. This route avoids the massive capital required for an all-electric charging grid.

Manufactured from crops like corn, rice, and sugarcane, ethanol is vital for spirits, medicines, and chemical production.

Nevertheless, its primary application remains fuel blending, where higher volumes can drive the market for agricultural leftovers and uplift the rural economy.