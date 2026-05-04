Harsh Goenka’s remarks on Bengal polls spark split reactions as users debate jobs, investment and growth | See post

Industrialist Harsh Goenka’s remarks on the West Bengal Assembly election outcome have drawn a divided response online, with reactions reflecting long-standing debates over the state’s investment climate, industrial growth and governance.

In a post on X, Goenka said Bengal’s business community was “absolutely delighted” with the results, adding that development would return to the agenda, jobs and investments would follow, and a stronger social climate would emerge. According to Goenka, the BJP's decisive mandate is a catalyst for economic revival.

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Social media divided The post drew strong engagement, with users split between optimism over policy clarity and scepticism about execution.

Several responses backed the view that political stability could boost investor confidence. One user said a decisive mandate reduces uncertainty and helps businesses plan long-term.

Another, Atul Roy, argued that Bengal’s politics had focused on “distribution of the pie without growing the pie,” adding that inadequate emphasis on development risked the state falling behind faster-growing regions.

Others echoed similar expectations. Supriyo Sarkar said transformation would take time but suggested the state had been held back for years, adding that there was now anticipation of a turnaround.

However, critical responses highlighted challenges that persist regardless of electoral outcomes.

A user identified as ‘The Tribal Voice’ referenced BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, arguing that development gaps remain across regions.

Another user highlighted infrastructure concerns, citing poor roads and urban gaps, while others questioned whether governance and media narratives would materially change.

Some responses also reflected cautious expectations from industry, including queries on whether corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity and private investment would increase meaningfully.

Data shows Bengal lagging in FDI, industrial expansion The divergence in reactions aligns with available economic data. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), West Bengal has attracted a relatively small share of India’s total foreign direct investment inflows. Between April 2020 and December 2023, the state received under $2 billion in FDI equity inflows, compared with higher inflows into states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.

West Bengal’s economic structure also reflects a shift away from heavy industry. Services contribute over 60% to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product, while manufacturing growth has lagged behind more industrialised states, according to official economic survey data.

Ease of doing business remains another area of focus. In assessments under the Business Reform Action Plan, states are evaluated on land availability, single-window clearances and regulatory processes, factors that industry stakeholders frequently cite when making investment decisions.

While the state government has sought to attract investment through initiatives such as the Bengal Global Business Summit, the CMIE CapEx reports say translating announced proposals into grounded projects has been uneven.